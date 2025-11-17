Jeffrey Epstein’s Brother Breaks Silence On Viral “Bubba” Email Controversy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Mark Epstein denied that a cryptic 2018 email referring to Donald Trump and “Bubba” involved former President Bill Clinton.

Jeffrey Epstein‘s brother, Mark Epstein, dismissed speculation tying Bill Clinton to a cryptic 2018 email uncovered in a trove of newly unsealed documents involving his late brother and Donald Trump, clarifying that a reference to “Bubba” was not aimed at the former president.

The clarification followed the House Oversight Committee’s release of over 26,000 pages from Jeffrey’s estate, including messages between the brothers.

One email from Mark asked Jeffrey to check with Steve Bannon if Russian President Vladimir Putin had “the photos of Trump blowing Bubba.”

That line ignited speculation online, with many assuming “Bubba” was a jab at Clinton, who’s often referred to by that nickname.

Mark, a 71-year-old real estate developer and artist, pushed back.

“They were simply part of a humorous private exchange between two brothers and were never meant for public release or to be interpreted as serious remarks,” Mark Epstein’s spokesperson, Ali Clark said in a statement to The Advocate.

He continued, “For the avoidance of doubt, the reference to ‘Bubba’ in this correspondence is not, in any way, a reference to former President Bill Clinton.”

He added, “Any attempt to conflate that reference with President Clinton, or to read sweeping implications into them, misrepresents both the purpose and the tone of the original correspondence.”

Clark said that “Bubba” was “a private individual who is not a public figure,” though Mark declined to name the person.

The email thread, dated 2018, shows Jeffrey replying with the Yiddish word “tsuris,” meaning trouble.

Mark responded with a movie joke: “You and your boy Donnie can make a remake of the movie Get Hard.”

The messages were part of a larger document dump that has renewed public interest in Trump’s ties to the late financier.

Other emails show Jeffrey calling Trump “dirty” and claiming the former president “knew about the girls.” In another message to Michael Wolff, Jeffrey offered to show him “photos of Donald and girls in bikinis in my kitchen.”

Trump has since instructed Pam Bondi to investigate Jeffrey’s links to Clinton and other political figures, but reportedly excluded himself from the scope of the inquiry, according to NBC News.

The fallout has stirred political friction, contributing to Trump’s decision to pull support from Marjorie Taylor Greene ahead of her 2026 reelection bid after she supported full disclosure of the Epstein files.