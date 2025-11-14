“Bubba” Causes Wild Storm, Rumored Trump & Bill Clinton “Connection”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

An explosive 2018 email from Mark Epstein mentioning “Trump blowing Bubba” has reignited speculation about Bill Clinton’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein — and sent social media into meltdown.

If you are reading this, sit down and hold on to your hat.

Yesterday, social media was spinning like a turntable with Jazzy Jeff on the wheels. Mark Epstein, the brother of the late Jeffrey Epstein, just dropped a digital bombshell. In an email exchange from 2018, Mark casually asked his now-dead brother if Steve Bannon could confirm whether Vladimir Putin had photos of “Trump blowing Bubba.” What? Say that again. After that, there were a wave of conspiracy theories, particularly in the political arena.

Now, let’s break this down. “Bubba” has long been the nickname for former President Bill Clinton. The term reportedly came from his Arkansas roots. That is also a general Southern name, but this seems to be very specific. Could this be what it is saying?

The email is part of the House Oversight Committee’s 20,000-page dump of Jeffrey Epstein’s correspondences. This “content” is all over the place. Perversion run rampant? These communications, spanning from 2002 onward, show Epstein’s rich and powerful connections. This included Donald Trump, Clinton and others. Trump has denied any real relationship with Epstein, but the smoke is filling the house. This feels like we have located the fire.

In one of the more eyebrow-raising moments of the 2018 exchange, Mark Epstein’s message to Jeffrey reads:

“Ask him if Putin has photos of Trump blowing Bubba?”

Yeah. That’s it. That’s the sentence that’s got the internet ablaze.

Wait, WHAT?! My understanding is the reference to ‘Bubba’ is Bill Clinton? This is a lot to digest. Who is Bubba, and why did Trump blow him? People are still buzzing over this.

Keeping it real, we do not TRULY understand what Mark Epstein’s words mean. Was it sarcasm or a quip? Snark? A wild inside joke? Nobody knows for sure. Trump and Clinton’s are being dragged like a bad wig.

For the record, Bill Clinton has denied any wrongdoing or knowledge of Epstein’s criminal acts. He is on the flight logs. ,Trump has done the same, but it seems like the walls are closing in.

Today, Trump demanded they look into this. I’m like…this is a meme…