Jelly Roll Slams Australian Louis Vuitton Store For Treating Him Like “A Criminal”

Jelly Roll found himself in an uncomfortable situation during his Australian tour when he attempted some luxury shopping in Sydney. The former rapper/country superstar took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday (November 5) to share his experience at a Louis Vuitton boutique, claiming the staff made him feel unwelcome.

The 40-year-old artist was clearly amused by the encounter as he recorded himself outside the high-end retailer. “Hey man, The Louis Vuitton in Sydney, legitimately just treated us like we were finna come in and rob that place,” he said while laughing about the incident.

Jelly Roll didn’t hold back in describing how the staff’s behavior reminded him of his troubled past. “I have never been looked at more like a crim… Listen, the last time I was looked at like a criminal this bad.. I was an actual criminal this bad,” he joked, referencing his numerous arrests on drug charges dating back to when he was 14 years old.

The “Son of a Sinner” performer has been making the most of his inaugural Australian tour, which includes stops at the Strummingbird Festival across Queensland, Newcastle and Perth, plus shows in Brisbane, Melbourne and the Harvest Rock festival. This marks a major milestone for the artist, who was previously unable to perform internationally due to his criminal history.

Jelly Roll alleged the staff acted like he was trying to steal something and made him feel unwelcome. 👀 pic.twitter.com/9fdwD5fU4z — Page Six (@PageSix) November 5, 2025

Just last year, Jelly Roll announced his first non-U.S. dates with Canadian shows in June 2024, shortly after revealing to Howard Stern that his past legal troubles had prevented him from booking international gigs.

Despite the awkward shopping experience, the Nashville native appears to be thoroughly enjoying his time Down Under. He’s been sharing content about Australian football, posing with the Sydney Opera House and even helping his drummer participate in the local tradition of doing a “shoey.”

The tour continues with two remaining dates: Thursday (November 6) in Townsville at Queensland Country Bank Stadium and Saturday (November 8) at Western Springs in Auckland, New Zealand.