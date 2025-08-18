Joey Bada$$ Announces Dark Aura Tour With Rapsody & Ab-Soul Plus Drops New Music

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Joey Bada$$ announced his “Dark Aura Tour” with Rapsody and Ab-Soul, set to launch October 16 in Boston and wrap November 20 in Philadelphia.

Joey Bada$$ is about to light up stages nationwide with his newly announced Dark Aura Tour and he’s not going alone.

The Brooklyn-bred lyricist revealed Monday (August 18) that he’ll be hitting the road this fall alongside MCs Rapsody and Ab-Soul. The tour kicks off October 16 at in Boston before hitting up major stops like Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta and New York City. The finale will go down November 20 at The Fillmore in Philadelphia.

The tour is a launchpad for Joey’s upcoming album, Lonely At The Top, which arrives August 29. The project includes singles like “Sorry Not Sorry,” “Pardon Me” and “The Ruler’s Back” as well as the newly released “Dark Aura.” The track reunites Joey with producer Chuck Strangers, a longtime collaborator behind some of Pro Era’s most celebrated records.

Lonely At The Top marks a new chapter. Not only is a marriage on the way, but he’s also bonding with a pair of rappers that have wide-reaching caché in the culture. Rapsody, a Grammy Award-winning MC, is known for her incredible bars and Ab-Soul, the TDE enigma, promise to make the “Dark Aura Tour” an experience.

Tickets will be available through an artist presale beginning August 19, with general onsale starting August 21.

Oct. 16 – Roadrunner – Boston, MA

Oct. 17 – MTELUS – Montreal, QC

Oct. 20 – REBEL – Toronto, ON

Oct. 21 – House of Blues Cleveland – Cleveland, OH

Oct. 22 – The Fillmore – Detroit, MI

Oct. 23 – Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL

Oct. 25 – The Rave – Milwaukee, WI

Oct. 26 – The Fillmore Minneapolis – Minneapolis, MN

Oct. 29 – The Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO

Oct. 30 – Rockwell at The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

Nov. 1 – Showbox SoDo – Seattle, WA

Nov. 2 – Roseland Theater – Portland, OR

Nov. 4 – The Warfield – San Francisco, CA

Nov. 6 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA

Nov. 7 – House of Blues Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV

Nov. 8 – House of Blues Anaheim – Anaheim, CA

Nov. 9 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

Nov. 11 – Emo’s Austin – Austin, TX

Nov. 12 – The Bomb Factory – Dallas, TX

Nov. 13 – White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX

Nov. 15 – The Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

Nov. 16 – Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TN

Nov. 18 – Echostage – Washington, DC

Nov. 19 – Brooklyn Paramount – New York, NY

Nov. 20 – The Fillmore – Philadelphia, PA