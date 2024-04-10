Joyner Lucas Reflects On Dating Ashanti: “It Was Dope”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The East Coast rapper explains why he did not publicly discuss the relationship.

Joyner Lucas recently dropped his Not Now I’m Busy album in March. The Worcester, Massachusetts native recently spilled some tea too.

Apparently, Joyner Lucas used to date R&B singer Ashanti. Their supposed relationship will be a topic in Lucas’s upcoming interview with The Jason Lee Show.

“It was dope. She’s a really dope person. She really is,” Joyner Lucas said about dating Ashanti in a preview clip for the April 10th episode.

He also added, “I’m a private n####. I don’t really talk about it. But what I will say is that she is an amazing person. I’m just excited about how much she wanted to be a mom.”

Ashanti rekindled her romantic relationship with Hip-Hop star Nelly in 2023. The couple originally started dating in 2003 before splitting up around a decade later.

Reports suggest Ashanti could be pregnant with Nelly’s child. Ashanti’s mother/manager, Tina Douglas, seemingly confirmed the news of the pending birth earlier this year. However, Ashanti has not confirmed the pregnancy.

As far as Joyner Lucas, his Not Now I’m Busy studio LP contained features by YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Conway The Machine, Logic, Twista, the late DMX and more. That project joined a catalog that also contains 2020’s gold-certified ADHD.