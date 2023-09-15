Juicy J Reveals Which Hip-Hop Artists Have The Best Weed

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Three 6 Mafia’s Juicy J also explained why he never has to worry about a weed shortage when he wants to smoke.

Two rappers came to mind when Juicy J thought about who has the best weed in Hip-Hop. The Three 6 Mafia member named two of Hip-Hop’s best-known smokers while discussing a variety of cannabis-related topics with Los Angeles magazine.

“Snoop and Wiz,” Juicy J said when asked who has the finest stash.

The Memphis-bred rapper/producer did not include himself, but he noted how he’s never short on weed no matter where he goes. He explained why he’s always well-stocked for smoking.

“I don’t run out of weed,” he said. “I just buy. I might buy a bag of weed, or a bunch of pre-rolls and some s###. Then I’ll go somewhere and buy some more. I be riding around. I might be out here, I want to go to the Cookies dispensary. I stay stocked up on weed. And people give me weed where I got so much.”

Juicy J is fresh off the release of his memoir Chronicles of the Juice Man, which dropped on September

The book explores his career as well as his battle with substance music, dealing with the deaths of fellow Three 6 Mafia members and much more.

Pick up a copy of Chronicles of the Juice Man here.