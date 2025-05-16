Justin Bieber Sets Record Straight On Diddy Rumors; Calls For “Justice”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Justin Bieber is addressing speculation he was a victim of Sean “Diddy” Combs, amid the mogul’s ongoing trial.

Justin Bieber is speaking up on rumors linking him to Sean “Diddy” Combs amid the embattled Hip-Hop mogul’s ongoing trial, firmly denying any abuse and urging the public to focus on those who were actually harmed.

A resurfaced 2009 video featuring a then-15-year-old Bieber and Diddy reignited rumors, with Diddy saying on camera, “He’s having 48 hours with Diddy… Where we hanging out and what we’re doing we can’t really disclose. But it’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream. I have been given custody of him… I don’t really have legal guardianship of him, but for the next 48 hours, he’s with me. And we’re gonna go buck-fool crazy.”

The clip, widely circulated across social media, triggered speculation that Bieber may have been a victim of misconduct.

But Bieber’s team shut that down in a statement to TMZ: “Although Justin is not among Sean Combs’ victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him. Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve.”

Sources close to Bieber told media outlets that the relationship between the pop star and Diddy was never personal and that their interactions were largely public-facing.

The insiders emphasized that Diddy never abused Bieber in any way, and that Bieber’s connection to the Combs family was primarily through Diddy’s sons, Quincy and Justin Combs.

Bieber, who has not spoken publicly in detail about the allegations against Diddy or their past interactions, has reportedly been advised to steer clear of any association with the embattled music executive following his federal arrest.

Meanwhile, Diddy is on trial in Manhattan federal court for charges including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation for the purpose of engaging in prostitution.