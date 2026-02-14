Kai Cenat Finally Addresses Relationship Scandal & Fall Out

Kai Cenat broke his silence on Instagram about his messy breakup with Gigi Alayah and the cheating allegations that followed their split.

Kai Cenat finally spoke up about the drama that’s been following him since December. The Twitch star posted a message on Instagram addressing all the rumors about his breakup with Gabrielle “Gigi” Alayah.

The 23-year-old streamer stepped away from social media after his relationship ended. He needed time to process everything that went down between him and his ex-girlfriend.

“I just want to say this from my heart,” Cenat wrote in his Instagram story on February 13. “It can be confusing to see news about me and the people around me that isn’t true.”

Cenat and Gigi dated for about a year before things fell apart. He announced their split on December 27, 2025, with a blunt tweet saying he was single and would never be in another relationship again.

The breakup turned messy fast. Rumors started flying that Gigi cheated on Cenat with NBA YoungBoy. She denied those claims and said she actually ended the relationship first.

Gigi released a YouTube video titled “The Real,” in which she shared her side of the story. She accused Cenat of cheating and said his assistant, Brianna Lewis, was meddling in their relationship.

Lewis fired back with what she claimed were leaked messages showing Gigi talking to other men. The assistant said she was just protecting Cenat since she’d been working with him since he was 19.

The drama got worse when Gigi claimed Cenat became controlling after his Mafiathon 3 streaming marathon. She said he didn’t want her to have male friends and got jealous over small things.

Cenat’s friends also got pulled into the mess. Gigi called out his friend Dezz for allegedly flirting with her while they were dating.

“There have been rumors, speculations and comments made about my previous relationship and my friends,” Cenat said. “I want to apologize for not addressing things sooner.”

The streamer has been focusing on his fashion brand Vivet since taking his break. He announced the clothing line with a video titled “I Quit” that had fans thinking he was leaving streaming forever.

“People react to things in different ways, it is an emotional time and should have been handled privately,” Cenat wrote in his statement.

He made it clear that fans should only believe information that comes directly from him. The streamer said he’s tired of all the false stories circulating online.

“If there’s ever something important, something real for me to address or say, you will hear it directly from me,” he explained. “You’ll always hear it from me. Don’t let all the noise distract from that.”

Cenat’s statement was posted and quickly deleted from his Instagram story. But screenshots spread across social media before he took it down.

The relationship drama has been going on for weeks. Fans have been picking sides and debating who’s telling the truth about what really happened.

Gigi admitted she “crossed a line” with a male friend but maintained she never cheated. She said Cenat caught her in that situation and they both decided to call it even.

The assistant’s involvement made things more complicated. Lewis shared what she said were private messages and phone recordings to defend Cenat’s reputation.

He ended his statement by wishing Gigi well and asking fans to respect both sides.

“I wish the best to Gabrielle and ask to please respect both sides,” he said.