Kai Cenat’s Ex Gabrielle Alayah Shuts Down NBA Youngboy Rumors After Breakup

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Kai Cenat confirmed his split from Gabrielle Alayah on social media, adding relationship troubles to his issues.

Kai Cenat posted on X Saturday that he’s single and will never be in another relationship again.

The breakup comes just weeks after the Twitch star opened up about his mental health struggles during a streaming hiatus. The 23-year-old streamer wrote “I’m single I will never be in another relationship again” on social media, confirming the end of his relationship with TikTok star Gabrielle Alayah.

I’m single I will never be in another relationship again — Kai Cenat (@KaiCenat) December 27, 2025

Fans quickly flooded the comments with cheating rumors, specifically with NBA Youngboy, but Alayah shut down those claims on her Instagram story.

“I’ve never cheated on him, and YOU know that,” Alayah wrote. “I have never dealt with that man… play that sympathetic role somewhere else please.” She made it clear she initiated the split.

The breakup news comes during a tough period for Cenat, who has been dealing with mental health issues since ending his record-breaking Mafiathon 3 stream in October.

On December 16, he broke months of silence to talk about his struggles.

“For the past few months, I’ve been struggling with mental health out of self-doubt and fright of pursuing goals that I really want to achieve,” Kai Cenat said in an emotional video.

He talked about feeling like an impostor as he tries to branch out from streaming.

Kai Cenat has been mostly absent from Twitch since his marathon stream ended on October 1. The month-long broadcast broke his own subscriber record and made him the world’s most-watched streamer. But he said it would be his final marathon because he wants to focus on bigger projects.

“I’ve come to realize that I’m a true creator and I’m very passionate about creating,” he explained. “I have other goals and things I want to achieve and do more of.”

The timing of his relationship troubles adds another layer to his current challenges. Cenat and Alayah went public with their romance in December 2024 during his 23rd birthday livestream. They had been dating for months before confirming the relationship to fans.

Alayah, a fashion influencer with a large social media following, has remained mostly quiet about the split, aside from defending herself against cheating accusations.

Cenat’s fans have been supportive of his mental health journey, with many praising him for being honest about his struggles. The breakup announcement Saturday was his first major social media post since opening up about his hiatus.

The streamer recently appeared at the 2025 Streamer Awards, where he won three trophies, including Best Marathon Stream. But he’s been working on mysterious new projects away from his usual content.