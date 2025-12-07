Kai Cenat Hints At Retirement From Streaming, But His New Dreams Will Surprise

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kai Cenat might be the new Tyler Perry if his new dreams manifest.

Kai Cenat is surging after the massive success of Mafiathon 3, and he just added another major achievement by dominating The Streamer Awards 2025. Already one of Twitch’s biggest stars, Kai was nominated in five categories: Best Collab, Best Marathon, Best Streamed Event, Best Just Chatting Streamer, and Streamer of the Year. He swept the first four, setting a new record for the most awards won by a single creator in the event’s history.

Fans hoped the momentum would carry him to Streamer of the Year, but that honor ultimately went to Darren “iShowSpeed” Watkins Jr. (now we know his real name), who repeated his 2024 victory and remained the betting favorite going into the show. Speed also secured Best IRL Streamer, mirroring his wins from last year.

Though Kai didn’t take home the top prize, his night was still historic—and deeply personal. During his Best Collab acceptance speech, he thanked the community for uplifting him and spoke candidly about the mental health struggles he faced after Mafiathon 3, which shattered multiple Twitch records. He urged other creators to protect their well-being while navigating the intense pressures of high-profile streaming.

Kai Cenat must be making serious money and streaming at an elite level, because he just announced he’s probably going to retire from it.

Now, let’s be real—he’s not walking away from the bag or the platform that got him here. But it’s clear the man has big dreams, and those dreams are pushing him toward new lanes. He’s got the platform, the community, and the youth behind him—that’s power. So shifting that into new skill sets or new platforms should be light work… if he’s really built for it.

Speed and Kai continue to inspire an entire generation—young folks and even some older ones, too.

That said, the night wasn’t without drama. One of the streamers, FanFan, cracked a terrible joke that got a lot of people talking. Check that out: