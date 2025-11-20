IShowSpeed Accused Of Assaulting Robot In Shocking Complaint

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

IShowSpeed wrecked more than just a robot during a chaotic livestream in Texas—he allegedly crushed a startup’s shot at a significant partnership with MrBeast and a national TV appearance, according to a new $1 million lawsuit.

Social Robotics, LLC filed a lawsuit accusing the 20-year-old YouTube star of intentionally destroying their humanoid robot Rizzbot during a livestream on September 16.

The company claims the damage was so severe it derailed a planned collaboration with MrBeast and canceled Rizzbot’s scheduled segment on CBS’s “The NFL Today Show.”

Court documents describe IShowSpeed as becoming “angry and agitated” before he “intentionally assaulted” the robot.

The filings allege he grabbed Rizzbot in a chokehold, punched it twice in the face and continued to physically attack the machine, which weighs 77 pounds and stands about four feet tall.

Footage from the livestream appears to show IShowSpeed yelling at the cowboy-themed robot, shoving it onto a couch, then onto the floor. Images submitted in the case show visible damage to Rizzbot’s face and neck.

The robot, manufactured by China-based Unitree Robotics, is a G1 humanoid model equipped with artificial intelligence. It retails for around $13,500, but Social Robotics says the real loss goes far beyond hardware.

According to the lawsuit, the alleged attack caused “irreparable damage, resulting in total loss,” not only to the robot but to the company’s reputation and business prospects.

The company had invested heavily in Rizzbot’s development, aiming to showcase its AI capabilities through high-profile media appearances.

The MrBeast collaboration was expected to introduce the startup to the YouTuber’s massive audience of over 100 million subscribers. The CBS appearance would have brought Rizzbot to millions of football viewers nationwide.

Instead, Social Robotics is now trying to recover from the fallout, both financially and publicly. The company argues that IShowSpeed’s behavior wasn’t accidental or part of the content, but a deliberate act that cost them critical momentum.