Kanye West Claims Dentist Ruined His Brain With Lauging Gas

Kanye West has taken legal action against his former dentist Dr. Thomas Connelly claiming the provider fueled a nitrous oxide addiction that harmed his mental health.

Kanye West is planning to file a medical malpractice lawsuit in California against his former dentist, Dr. Thomas P. Connelly, accusing him of recklessly providing nitrous oxide for non-medical use and causing long-term mental and emotional harm.

West’s legal team claims Connelly enabled the rapper’s unsupervised use of nitrous oxide—commonly known as laughing gas—by supplying large quantities and allowing self-administration without oversight.

The lawsuit alleges that despite observing “neurological and behavioral changes,” Connelly continued treatment and later “abandoned” West without a proper medical transition plan.

The complaint states West suffered “physical, psychological and financial damages.”

In August 2024, Milo Yiannopoulos, West’s former chief of staff, publicly accused Connelly of charging $50,000 per month to provide nitrous oxide for recreational use.

“There is a reason Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is no longer capable of successfully releasing music or clothing…in fact, there are several reasons. But the most serious and the most recent is his dentist, Thomas Connelly,” Yiannopoulos said. “Connelly got Ye hooked on nitrous—laughing gas. It is my belief that Connelly sought to diminish Ye’s mental faculties so that Connelly and his business associates could extract millions of dollars from him.”

There is a reason Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is no longer capable of successfully releasing music or clothing. In fact, there are several reasons. But the most serious and the most recent is his dentist, Thomas Connelly. 🧵 — MILO (@Nero) August 7, 2024

He added: “Thomas Connelly is a dangerous predator who targets African-American celebrities—into whose mouth he puts fake diamonds, as I suspect he did to @lilyachty. He must be stopped. I filed a complaint with the California Dental Board last week to that end.”

Yiannopoulos released screenshots of text messages showing West requesting nitrous oxide and Connelly agreeing to provide it.

Staff members reportedly witnessed West using an inhaler mask and said four large surgical tanks were often seen at his home.

The lawsuit further claims Connelly exploited West’s mental health vulnerabilities for financial gain. Connelly’s representatives previously denied all allegations. However, West’s lawyers claim to have apologies from Connelly for admitting to his wrongdoings and apologizing in writing.