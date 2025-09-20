Kanye West Goes Nuclear On Kris Jenner Over Meds – “I’d Rather Be Dead”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West unloaded years of frustration on Kris Jenner during a tense moment in his documentary “In Whose Name?”

Kanye West went off on Kris Jenner in his new documentary, In Whose Name? throwing a full-blown tantrum about how the world perceived his 2016 psychiatric hospital stay.

He called out the whole Kardashian clan, saying they made him feel like “a p############” for being on meds. Then he dropped this bomb: “I would rather be dead, not in jail” and “I would rather be dead than to be on medication.”

In a rather shocking scene, Ye screamed in Kris’ face about how much it “does matter” what people think. And he didn’t say it once—he kept shouting “It does matter!” like he was trying to drill it into her head.

Kris, cool as ever, clapped back with a calm but cold “It doesn’t matter what the peanut gallery says on the internet.”

The blow-up apparently happened sometime in 2018. The documentary doesn’t shy away from the chaos. It dives into Ye’s mental health struggles, his antisemitic outbursts and a bunch of other heavy moments from the past few years.

Social media’s been buzzing since the clip dropped. Some folks were stunned by Ye’s meltdown, while others gave props to Kris for staying chill while he was yelling in her face.

The film’s director, Nico Ballesteros, said the goal wasn’t to show Ye unraveling but to show Kanye behind the headlines.