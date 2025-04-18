Kanye West Vows To Never Disrespect Drake Again In UMG Lawsuit Rant

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In a bizarre twist of fate, Kanye West praised Drake’s UMG lawsuit as a historic moment and urged rappers to unite against industry control.

Kanye West is throwing his full support behind Drake’s lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG), calling it “the biggest victory in music history” while urging Hip-Hop artists to stop targeting each other and focus on the industry’s power players.

In a video posted to X (Twitter) Thursday (April 17), West praised Drake’s legal battle against UMG and its chairman Lucian Grainge, declaring, “I have to show Drake love for going at the machine.”

He continued, “You know, I’m so happy right now,” referencing the 107-page amended complaint Drake filed just a day earlier.

Drake’s updated lawsuit, filed April 16, accuses UMG of orchestrating Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime performance of “Not Like Us” as a public smear campaign.

The complaint claims the label used the 133.5 million-viewer platform to “assassinate [Drake’s] character” and further amplified the track’s impact by promoting it during the 2025 Grammy Awards, where it won Song and Record of the Year.

West, who once took shots at Drake in his “Like That” remix, now says he’s done with the beef.

“I’m never finna call Drake out of his name. I’m Team Drake 100 percent,” he said. “And Team Kendrick and Team all of us. Like, Kendrick need to be going at UMG, at this point. This is what I said in my version of ‘Like That.'”

Kanye West Called For “Elimination” Of Drake & Targeted UMG CEO

In that remix, West targeted Drake and Grainge, rapping, “Where’s Lucian? Serve your master, n#### / You caught a little bag for your masters, didn’t ya? / Lifetime deal, I feel bad for n#####.”

At the time, West said the verse was intended for “the elimination of Drake,” even calling Grainge Drake’s “Rich baby daddy.”

Now, West says the focus should shift.

“Let’s stop aiming all this at each other,” he said. “Everything is worth everything for a moment like this, where we stop going at each other and we go at the slave masters.”

Drake’s lawsuit accuses UMG of leveraging its financial and industry clout to boost Lamar’s diss track and damage his reputation.

The filing also points to Grainge’s on-camera celebration with Dr. Dre during the Grammys broadcast as further evidence of the label’s involvement.

UMG responded by calling the claims “frivolous” and warned Drake that the lawsuit could backfire. “Be careful what you wish for,” the company said. UMG also noted the case could expose him to legal discovery and “reputational and financial” harm.