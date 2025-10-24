“Love & Hip Hop’s” Karlie Redd Lands Georgia Court Victory

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Karlie Redd of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” saw her burglary charges dropped in DeKalb County, calling the dismissal a confirmation of her innocence.

Reality star and entrepreneur Karlie Redd is breathing easier after prosecutors dropped all charges in her high-profile burglary case, marking a major victory in a year of legal and personal turmoil.

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta personality, whose legal name is Karlie Lewis, was accused earlier this year of unlawfully entering the home of her estranged husband, Teleau Belton, and removing personal belongings. Redd was arrested in April 2025 before posting bond, but as of Wednesday (Oct. 22), the case has officially been dismissed.

Her attorney, prominent Atlanta lawyer Steve Sadow, who also represents former President Donald Trump, announced the news by sharing the official DeKalb County court order on X, formerly Twitter. “The bogus case against my client, Karlie Redd (Lewis), one of the stars of the show Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, has been dismissed!” Sadow wrote.

The dismissal order, filed by a DeKalb County assistant district attorney and signed by Judge LaTisha Dear Jackson, reads: “It is hereby considered, ordered, and adjudged that the above-styled case be Nolle Prossed (dismissed) for the following reason(s): While probable cause exists, the State is unable to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.”

The ruling marks a legal and emotional turning point for Redd, who has navigated a contentious divorce from Belton. Earlier this year, Belton was charged in Fulton County with family violence battery against Redd.

In a statement following the court’s decision, Redd expressed gratitude and relief.

“I want to clearly state that I was never guilty of the allegations made against me. These claims were completely untrue, and I was unfairly targeted by false statements made by my ex-husband,” she said. “The dismissal of all charges confirms the truth. I am thankful for my legal team, my family, my supporters, and everyone who stood by me during this difficult time. My focus now is on continuing my work, advocating for survivors and moving forward with strength and grace.”

Redd has recently turned her attention to new ventures, opening Red Room Bistro in downtown Atlanta in late September. The restaurant’s launch drew local buzz and added another win to her growing list of business endeavors. Beyond the spotlight, Redd continues to champion domestic abuse survivors through her nonprofit organization, the Big Heart Foundation.

She also explains going to law school in an upcoming interview with AllHipHop.

