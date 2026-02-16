Katt Williams Says He Has Wild Stories On Will Smith & Eddie Murphy

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Katt Williams doubled down on his Club Shay Shay comments, saying he won’t apologize for exposing Hollywood’s dark secrets in 2026.

Katt Williams made it clear he stands by every word from his viral Club Shay Shay interview. The comedian sat down with Big Boy and said he has zero regrets about calling out celebrities.

“I’m not scared to say nothing,” Williams told Big Boy during the hour-long conversation. “I’ll say it.”

Williams broke the internet in January 2024 when he appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast. He made claims about Diddy, Dave Chappelle and other Hollywood figures that sent shockwaves through the entertainment world.

The comedian said he turned down $50 million four times to protect his integrity. He specifically called out Diddy’s party invitations during that interview.

“P. Diddy be wanting to party, and you got to tell him no,” Williams said on Club Shay Shay. “You got to tell him no. I did. See I got the receipts for everything I’m telling you that’s why I can say ’em so freely.”

Those words seem prophetic after Diddy’s blockbuster trial for sex trafficking and his conviction, which sent the mogul to prison for 50 months.

Now Williams says he won’t apologize to anyone he mentioned. He told Big Boy that Dave Chappelle confronted him about hurting people close to him.

“Chappelle came in the room. We had a great talk because we’ve been friends for years,” Williams explained. “And then he just explained to me that I had hurt some people that was near and dear to him.”

Chappelle brought comedian Earthquake with him to the meeting. Williams said the situation got awkward because they seemed to want an apology.

“I can’t apologize because you can’t read,” Williams said about Earthquake.

The comedian revealed he actually witnessed Hollywood parties from a unique perspective. He said he would go to parking lots where shuttles picked up celebrities for parties in the Hollywood Hills.

“I wasn’t ever invited to the parties, but I was invited to the parking lot,” Williams said. “I would go to the parking lot and I would watch them all go up there.”

Williams described seeing celebrities return from these parties looking different. He said they would come down “looking sad and nice” with untied shoelaces.

The comedian said his Club Shay Shay appearance was carefully planned to cause maximum impact. He researched what makes content go viral and structured his comments accordingly.

“I had determined that you had to do this particular thing 17 times consecutively,” Williams explained. “It was written to do the maximum amount of damage possible.”

Williams said he actually held back during that interview. He removed what he called “knockout punches” and only delivered “jabs” to avoid completely destroying careers.

“The knockout punches were taken out just leaving the jabs so that whoever I talked about I didn’t completely blow their spot up,” he said.

The comedian warned that he has more celebrity stories to share. He said people like Will Smith and Eddie Murphy know what he could reveal about them.

“Will Smith know the story I have not told,” Williams said. “Eddie Murphy know what I haven’t said.”

Williams is currently on his Golden Age tour and has completed three movies. He recently signed deals for his production company, Kimmit Movie Works, at a 300-acre studio.