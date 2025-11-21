Ken Carson, Gunna Lead Rolling Loud Australia’s 2026 Comeback

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Ken Carson will lead Rolling Loud Australia’s 2026 return alongside Gunna with shows in Sydney and Melbourne.

Ken Carson has fans buzzing across continents as he was revealed as one of the headliners for Rolling Loud Australia, which returns in 2026 after a seven-year break with a two-city takeover featuring Gunna.

The Hip-Hop festival will land in Sydney on March 7 at Centennial Park before heading to Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse on March 8. This marks Rolling Loud’s largest Australian footprint to date, expanding from its original one-city format in 2019.

The 2026 lineup brings together heavyweight names and rising voices. Alongside Carson and Gunna, the bill includes Tyga, Quavo, Swae Lee and Sexyy Red. Regulars like Ski Mask The Slump God, Lil TJay and Robb Bank$ return to the stage, while fresh talent such as Ian, Osamason and Rich Amiri add new energy to the roster.

Australian Hip-Hop will also take center stage with dedicated platforms in both cities. Acts like Hooligan Hefs, Youngn Lipz, Day1, Amarni, Lil Golo & Cult Shotta, 4ourttune and Jonny Chopps will represent the local scene. Each city will also feature exclusive regional artists, though the core lineup remains consistent.

Tickets flew fast. Pre-sale passes sold out within 24 hours, reflecting the demand for the festival’s return. General admission tickets are now available with tiered pricing that increases as inventory drops.

Rolling Loud’s first Australian event in 2019 sold out in an hour and left a lasting impact.

That show featured Future, Playboi Carti, Rae Sremmurd, Tyga, and Manu Crook$, with a surprise appearance by The Kid LAROI during DJ Scheme’s set, which became a defining moment in the country’s Hip-Hop history.

The brand’s international growth continues with a November stop in Mumbai, India, where Central Cee, Wiz Khalifa, Don Toliver and Karan Aujla are set to perform.

In California, Rolling Loud recently made headlines when Playboi Carti delivered a 2.5-hour set and Peso Pluma became the first Latin artist to headline the festival.

Founded in 2015 by Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif, Rolling Loud has grown from a Miami-based event into what many consider the world’s largest Hip-Hop festival, with stops across North America, Europe, Asia and now Oceania.