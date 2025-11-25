Kevin Liles Cleared In Court As Decades-Old Agreement Resurfaces

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kevin Liles avoided a sexual assault trial after a judge ruled a 2005 settlement agreement blocked all claims tied to his time at Def Jam.

Kevin Liles dodged a career-threatening legal blow in New York after a federal judge dismissed a sexual assault lawsuit tied to his time leading Def Jam, citing a long-buried 2005 settlement from Universal Music Group that effectively shielded him from the claims.

The lawsuit, filed in February by a woman identified only as Jane Doe, accused Kevin Liles of sexually harassing, groping and raping her in 2002 while she worked as his executive assistant.

Liles, who served as president of Def Jam from 1999 to 2004, denied the allegations outright, calling them “patently false” and insisting he has “always treated people right, especially women.”

But U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald ruled Monday that the case couldn’t move forward because of a prior agreement between Doe and UMG.

In 2005, the label paid her $47,500 to settle a complaint she filed with New York state regulators, alleging she was fired after reporting verbal harassment and inappropriate dancing by Liles.

That complaint didn’t mention rape, but the judge said the settlement’s language covered all possible claims from that time.

“The agreement and release itself contains no language cabining its terms at all,” Buchwald wrote according to Billboard. “To the contrary, the agreement consistently and intentionally utilizes broad language discharging ‘any and all’ claims which ‘are known or reasonably should be known’ by plaintiff.”

The court dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, which means Doe cannot refile or amend the case.

The ruling effectively shut the door on any future legal action tied to the same events. The decision turned what could have been a damaging legal battle into a closed chapter for the music executive.

This wasn’t the only accusation Liles faced this year.

In a separate incident, he publicly accused rapper Lady Luck of attempting to extort him for $30 million by threatening to publish a book and file a lawsuit filled with “utterly false and horrendous allegations.”

Lady Luck had been signed to Def Jam during Liles’ leadership.

Liles’ influence in Hip-Hop spans decades. After exiting Def Jam in 2004, he co-founded 300 Entertainment in 2012 with Lyor Cohen, Roger Gold and Todd Moscowitz.

The label helped launch the careers of Megan Thee Stallion, Migos and Young Thug before being sold to Warner Music Group for $400 million in 2021.

He stepped down as CEO of 300 in 2024 and left Warner Music Group later that year. While he’s kept a low profile since, industry sources say he’s exploring new ventures outside the music business.