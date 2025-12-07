Khaby Lame Strikes Deal With U.N. After Being Kicked Out Of The U.S. By Donald Trump

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Khaby Lame lands UN Tourism ambassador role months after Trump’s ICE forced him out of America, costing the U.S. his global reach.

Khaby Lame secured a major UN Tourism ambassador position in November, just months after Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement forced him out of America in a move that cost the U.S. access to the world’s most powerful social media creator.

The 25-year-old TikTok star, who has 162 million followers and earned $20 million in 2024 without speaking a damn word, was detained by ICE in Las Vegas on June 6 after allegedly overstaying his visa.

Conservative influencer Bo Loudon claimed credit for the deportation, stating he “personally took action to have him deported” after discovering Lame was “an illegal who overstayed an invalid VISA.”

Khaby Lame accepted voluntary departure rather than face formal deportation proceedings, leaving America behind just as his earning power peaked.

Reports show he commands between $500,000 and $850,000 per sponsored post, with some campaigns paying over $1 million.

The UN Tourism appointment, announced during the organization’s General Assembly in Riyadh, puts Lame in a position to promote global travel destinations while America loses access to his massive audience.

His role focuses on youth engagement, sustainable tourism practices, and showcasing “hidden gem” destinations worldwide.

“Khaby Lame has brought joy to many millions of people, in every corner of the world, and from every walk of life,” UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili said in the announcement. “His openness and readiness to connect with people across borders and languages represents what tourism is all about.”

The timing highlights the consequences of America’s immigration policy.

While Trump’s administration revoked Lame’s visa for visa violations, international organizations immediately recognized his value. UNICEF named him a Goodwill Ambassador in February 2025, giving him a platform to influence global audiences that American brands can no longer easily reach.

Lame rose from factory worker to social media king during COVID-19 after losing his job in Italy. His wordless reaction videos became the most-watched content on TikTok, building a following that spans every continent and demographic.

The Senegal-born creator now works with two major UN agencies, while American companies lost direct access to his influence. His UN Tourism role will showcase international destinations to his massive following, potentially directing tourism dollars away from U.S. destinations.

Trump’s immigration crackdown reached peak irony when it targeted the world’s most successful content creator, someone who built his empire on American social media platforms but was forced to take his influence elsewhere.

The move represents a broader pattern of America losing global cultural ambassadors to strict immigration enforcement.

Lame’s departure came during his peak earning period, when TikTok reportedly paid him $20 million in 2024 alone. His content creation empire, built without speaking any language, transcended cultural barriers that traditional American entertainment often struggles to cross.

The UN appointments give Lame official platforms to influence global travel patterns, youth engagement, and cultural exchange, roles that could have benefited American tourism and cultural diplomacy if immigration policies had been different.