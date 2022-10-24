Khloé Kardashian Stands With Jewish People After Ye’s Antisemitic Controversy

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Khloé Kardashian hopped on Instagram to voice her support for the Jewish community after her former brother-in-law, Kanye West, went “death con 3.”

The “Stronger” rapper, who used to be married to Khloé’s sister Kim, has been hitting the headlines this month by making controversial and offensive remarks about Jewish people on social media and in a series of interviews.

On Sunday, Khloé became the first member of the Kardashian-Jenner family to address Kanye’s antisemitic comments on her Instagram Stories.

She reshared a post by author and philanthropist Jessica Seinfeld, which reads, “I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people.”

Actress Reese Witherspoon also voiced her support for the Jewish community on Sunday by tweeting, “Anti-semitism in any form is deplorable. In person. Online. Doesn’t matter where. It’s hate and it’s unacceptable. Completely understand why my Jewish friends/ colleagues are frightened for their families. This is a very scary time.”

They join Amy Schumer, who condemned Kanye’s behavior in an interview with Extra last week.

“Kanye West is an anti-Semite and hating Jewish people and spreading hate speech. These social media outlets, they need to embrace their own rules. They need to enforce their own rules. I found out 84 per cent of hateful tweets they are just allowed to continue. They don’t take them down… We can’t allow that, it’s harmful,” she said.

On Friday, luxury fashion house Balenciaga cut ties with Kanye over his comments, and a spokesperson for U.S. Vogue confirmed that neither the magazine nor its editor-in-chief Anna Wintour intends to work with the rapper again.

There is also an ongoing campaign calling for sportswear giant Adidas to sever its partnership with Kanye.