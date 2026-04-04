Kid Cudi Debuts As Director With New Movie “Doe” As Media Empire Expands

Kid Cudi’s going full mogul mode, directing his first flick “Doe” while dropping a brand new podcast with Kylie Jenner.

Kid Cudi will be sitting in the director’s chair and launching a podcast empire at the same time, making a serious play to become a major media player beyond his music career.

The Cleveland rapper just unveiled his directorial debut with the film “Doe,” which explores themes of addiction and survival through a raw, unflinching lens.

The cast includes Mark Webber, Leah McNamara, Brandon Scott and Brandon Perea.

This isn’t just a vanity project, Cudi’s bringing real talent to the screen and telling stories that matter.

The film marks a significant shift for an artist who’s spent years building credibility in Hip-Hop and now wants to control his own narrative across multiple platforms.

But that’s only half the story. On April 1, 2026, Cudi launched his podcast “Big Bro with Kid Cudi,” and he didn’t mess around with the guest list. Kylie Jenner sat down for the first episode, signaling that this isn’t some low-key side project.

This is a full-scale media expansion.

What’s happening here is bigger than just one movie or one podcast. Cudi is positioning himself as a multimedia mogul who can move between music, film and audio content without missing a beat.

He’s not waiting for Hollywood to call—he’s building the infrastructure himself. According to Deadline, the film represents a major creative leap for the artist.

The podcast strategy is equally smart. By getting Kylie Jenner as his first guest, Cudi tapped into one of the biggest names in entertainment and culture.

This move echoes what other artists have done; think of how musicians have expanded into film and podcasting to build lasting empires. Cudi’s just doing it on his own terms, with his own vision.

The real question isn’t whether Cudi can pull this off. It’s whether he can maintain quality across all these projects while staying true to the artistic voice that made him relevant in the first place.

So far, the foundation looks solid.