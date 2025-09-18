Kid Cudi Threatens Consequence For Claiming He Drugged Up Kanye With Pills & Tanked Drake Collab

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Kid Cudi responded to Consequence’s accusations with legal threats and a blunt denial, calling the claims disturbing and damaging to his character.

Kid Cudi is threatening legal action after Consequence accused him of derailing a major Kanye West and Drake collaboration and encouraging drug use during a turbulent time in West’s life.

The Cleveland-born rapper fired back after Consequence made several claims linking Cudi to West’s 2016 mental health crisis and the collapse of a rumored joint project between West and Drake.

Cudi said his team issued a cease-and-desist letter demanding a retraction from his former G.O.O.D. Music labelmate.

“The other day, rapper known as Consequence, made some statements about me, made some allegations that were extremely false and we sent a cease and desist and told him to take it down and retract his statement. He waited two days to take it off. Twitter still hasn’t retracted this statement,” Kid Cudi said in a video statement.

Consequence had implied that Cudi’s personal issues, including a feud with Drake and a so-called “meltdown,” contributed to Kanye’s breakdown and hospitalization.

He also suggested Cudi influenced West to “take pills and rant on stage,” referencing the infamous Sacramento concert where Kanye West abruptly ended the show and was later hospitalized.

“The things he said were pretty f###### disturbing,” Cudi continued. “Let me be clear. I had nothing to do with Kanye not doing that Glad album with Drake and our damn sure had nothing to do with him being hospitalized and going to the psych ward.”

Cudi, who has been open about his own mental health struggles, made it clear he found the allegations harmful and irresponsible.

“This is some crazy s### to just be saying whatever the f### you wanna say in a moment, you know, try to be a hater and just spewing lies that s### is not a f###### joke. It’s not funny, you know.”

He also pushed back against the drug accusations.

“I’ve never even been a pill guy in my life,” he said. “Like n##### know me, I don’t do pills, fam. Like, who are you talking about?”

Tensions between Cudi and Drake have simmered for years. In 2016, Cudi called out rappers who use ghostwriters, which many took as a jab at both Drake and West.

Drake later responded with pointed lyrics on “Two Birds, One Stone,” referencing Cudi’s mental health.



