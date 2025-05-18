Kid Rock Exposed After Trump Sends ICE Agents To Nashville

Kid Rock may have talked tough on immigration, but now his kitchen’s silence is louder than his politics.
ICE raids exposed a staffing crisis at his Nashville restaurant—thanks in part to the very undocumented workers he’s spent years vilifying.
The outspoken musician and Donald Trump ally has long parroted the former president’s hardline immigration rhetoric.
In a 2024 interview with Rolling Stone, Kid Rock said, “They’re murderers! They’re rapists! They are! MS-13! They just did the girl over here! They just did the girl in Nashville!”,” echoing Trump’s infamous 2015 remarks.
But now, the same group he once condemned appears to have kept his business running.
According to reports, Kid Rock’s Big Ass H#### Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse in downtown Nashville was hit hard during recent ICE operations.
The raids led to the abrupt departure of numerous undocumented workers, leaving the kitchen severely short-staffed and operations disrupted The irony hasn’t gone unnoticed.
For years, Kid Rock has publicly slammed illegal immigration, aligning himself with Trump’s border policies and calling for stricter enforcement.
Yet behind the scenes, his restaurant depended on the people he claimed were a threat to the country.
While he’s railed against undocumented immigrants in interviews and on social media, his business quietly benefited from their labor—until federal agents came knocking.
Kid Rock has not publicly addressed the staffing fallout or the ICE raids, but other people sure did.