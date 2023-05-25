Kim K Launches New Season Of Reality Show Blasting Kanye West For Spreading Lies On Her Mother

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

She said she was tired of being quiet for the children’s sake.

Kim Kardashian is gearing up to premiere her new episode of her family’s#### HULU reality show, “The Kardashians.” Like seasons before, she is launching the first episode with a storyline centering on Kanye West.

Page Six reported, on the new season’s first episode, she spazzed out about Yeezy for spreading false information about her momager Kris Jenner and the infamous sex tape she made with R&B singer, Ray J.

She is tired of having to “stay silent.”

In a conversation with her mother, the billionaire explained, “There’s been a lot going on with Kanye right now and things are going on in the media, radio shows, and interviews.”

“Even through all of the craziness of everything Kanye says about us like I never comment,” she said. “I never post, like he has made up the most insane narrative about you and the [sex] tape.

“We stay silent,” she continued. “We stay silent through all the lies, all the stuff.”

As AllHipHop.com has reported, Ye has been on a rampage against the Skims owner and her family since the two have broken up.

He has said the family has worked to keep him from his children and that Jenner in particular has pimped out her daughters.

In 2022, he shared apparent text messages between him and Kim, including one said to be from Kris, asking him to quit.

“Don’t let Kris make you do playboys like she made Kyle [sic] and Kim do,” Kanye penned. “Hollywood is a giant brothel pornography destroyed my family. I deal with the addiction Instagram promises it.”

He added, “Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago.”

Kanye West also shared a message said to be from Kris Jenner. “Tell him to please stop mentioning my name. I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end,” it read.

Kanye West appears to be speaking on Kris Jenner on Instagram pic.twitter.com/RYBTnKC1nE — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 1, 2022

On Season 3, Episode 1 of the reality show, Kardashian continued to say as she sobbed, “All of his shenanigans, I don’t know what the f–k to call them, is gonna be far more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be and I have to sit here and not say anything ever because I know one day my kids will appreciate that.”

The two share four children: North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

Then she brought up the Drake rumors that her husband started to spread,

“I can’t wrap my head around how he thinks he is a protector,” she questioned, before saying Ye, who is allegedly remarried to Bianca Censori, has been pushing the Champagne Papi narrative the “whole marriage.”

“I am f–king exhausted,” she continued. “I just want to lose it once. I want to have a bad day, and I can’t. I can’t even be overwhelmed and have a bad day because no one else has their s–t together.

“I don’t want to be part of this narrative,” she said right before she finally resolved, “I’m stuck with this for the rest of my life.”

The show is not filmed in real-time. These comments were made during the time, West was spiraling out of control, losing billions of dollars after making outlandish remarks about George Floyd and Jewish people.