Kim Kardashian Angers NASA With Moon Landing Conspiracy

Kim Kardashian questioned the moon landing on national TV and NASA clapped back with a history lesson.

Kim Kardashian stirred up controversy and cosmic disbelief on national television after claiming the 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing was staged, prompting a swift and pointed reply from NASA.

During a recent episode of The Kardashians, the 45-year-old reality mogul doubled down on her skepticism while chatting with actress Sarah Paulson, insisting the historic spacewalk was fabricated.

“I’m sending you, so far, a million articles with both Buzz Aldrin and… the other one,” Kardashian said, referring to astronauts Aldrin and Neil Armstrong.

She went on to cite a questionable quote allegedly from Aldrin: “This girl says, ‘What was the scariest moment?’ And (Aldrin) goes, ‘There was no scary moment, cause it didn’t happen. It could’ve been scary, but it wasn’t, cause it didn’t happen.’” Kardashian then added, “So I think it didn’t happen,” suggesting Aldrin had “gotten old” and was now revealing the supposed truth.

The remarks didn’t sit well with the space agency.

Yes, @KimKardashian, we’ve been to the Moon before… 6 times!



And even better: @NASAArtemis is going back under the leadership of @POTUS.



We won the last space race and we will win this one too 🇺🇸🚀



🎥: Hulu pic.twitter.com/CkexEEPFSv — NASA Acting Administrator Sean Duffy (@SecDuffyNASA) October 30, 2025

NASA Acting Administrator Sean Duffy fired back on X, formerly Twitter, just hours after the episode aired. “Yes, @kimkardashian , we’ve been to the Moon before… 6 times!” he posted.

Duffy also used the moment to highlight the agency’s future plans, writing, “And even better: @nasaartemis is going back under the leadership of @potus . We won the last space race and we will win this one too.”

NASA’s Artemis program is currently gearing up for a return to the lunar surface, with the first crewed mission scheduled for 2025, according to NASA.

The original moon landing in 1969—watched by millions across the globe—has long been a target for conspiracy theories, but it remains one of the most documented and verified achievements in human history.

Aldrin, now 95, has previously spoken out against such claims, calling them “misguided” and “disrespectful.”