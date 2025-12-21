Kim Kardashian Breaks Down From Stress & Pain While Studying For The Bar Exam

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian opened up about emotional exhaustion and physical pain while preparing for the bar exam, revealing she had a breakdown.

Kim Kardashian reached a breaking point just days before sitting for California’s bar exam, revealing on her reality series that physical pain and emotional strain nearly derailed her.

The 45-year-old entrepreneur and aspiring attorney was seen in the latest episode of The Kardashians breaking down in tears with nine days left before the exam. “I’m absolutely gonna cry, cause it’s f**king exhausting,” she said on camera. “I had no clue it was gonna be this emotional. I don’t know how I can get any more information into my brain.”

Kardashian, who has spent six years pursuing her legal ambitions, admitted she was stunned by how overwhelmed she felt. “Everyone, before they take the bar, has a mental breakdown,” she said. “I just knew that wasn’t me, ‘cause I’m not that person, but I get it. It’s really a lot. Now I really, really get it.”

Physical issues compounded her stress. She said she had thrown out her back, which made it difficult to walk or sit comfortably. “I threw my back out, and it’s like, every time I think I get to another step, something pulls me back,” she said. “There’s all these f###### roadblocks, and I’m not a pity party kind of girl, but last night, I was like, why the f### is this happening?”

A producer on the show commented that they had never seen Kardashian want something so badly. She agreed, explaining that if she failed, she likely wouldn’t be able to try again for years. “I wouldn’t have the time for a few years, and then I’m older and then my brain capacity is different,” she said.

Kardashian took the exam in July but later revealed in November that she didn’t pass. Still, she remained determined.

“Six years into this law journey, and I’m still all in until I pass the bar,” she wrote on Instagram. “Failing short isn’t failure – it’s fuel. I was so close to passing the exam and that only motivated me even more. Let’s go!”

According to the State Bar of California, the bar exam is one of the most difficult in the country, with a pass rate that hovers around 50 percent. Kardashian previously passed the baby bar exam in 2021, a required step for those studying law through apprenticeship.



