Kim Kardashian Calls Caitlyn Jenner’s Transition “TV Gold”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian sparked conversation during The Kardashians season 7 when she reflected on how reality television drama has evolved over the years.

The SKIMS founder made the remarks while wrapping her final day of filming All’s Fair, the Ryan Murphy legal drama that has faced harsh criticism since its November release.

During a candid discussion about the differences between acting and reality TV, Kim addressed how audience expectations for dramatic content have shifted.

“It’s like, what happened to the days when your stepdad turns into a woman? That was TV gold,” Kim stated, referencing Caitlyn Jenner’s 2015 public transition.

Caitlyn Jenner, formerly Bruce Jenner, publicly came out as transgender in April 2015 during a televised interview with Diane Sawyer. The transition became a major storyline for the family’s reality show, generating significant media attention.

Kim has previously discussed the impact of Caitlyn’s transition on their family dynamics.

On Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast, she described it as “the hardest thing” the family had faced publicly, explaining that Caitlyn “wasn’t very open with us about her transition and just kind of came out with it.”

The 44-year-old entrepreneur explained the unique pressures that come with scripted projects compared to reality television.

“There’s definitely a judging meter on you can act, or you’re a bad actress,” she noted, describing how acting requires audiences to believe in a character while reality TV demands viewers connect with authentic personalities.

Kim also touched on the challenge of maintaining viewer interest when life becomes stable. “If you’re excited that your life is finally together and calm, the viewer is p*ssed because it’s finally together and calm,” she observed.

The comments come as Kim navigates her transition into scripted television with All’s Fair, which has received scathing reviews from critics.

The reality star recently failed the bar exam after six years of study, despite portraying a divorce lawyer in All’s Fair. The series premiered on Hulu in November 2025 and features Kim alongside an ensemble cast in the legal drama.

The Guardian described the series as “so awful, it feels almost contemptuous,” while other outlets have questioned her acting abilities.

The Kardashians season 7 continues to document the family’s personal and professional developments as they navigate their individual careers and relationships.