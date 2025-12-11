Kim Kardashian Drops Into Fortnite Rockin Hip-Hugging, Cleavage Baring Leather, Activating Thirst Trap Mode

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian is hitting Fortnite with leather-clad, busty skins that will distract the most focused players.

Kim Kardashian just dropped into Fortnite, and half the player base is about to lose every match because her new skins look like they were engineered specifically to melt eyeballs and ruin K/D ratios.

The leather suits are so glossy that they could probably reflect sniper glint. The bust is…not subtle. At all. One look at these skins and you’d swear Epic Games added a brand-new weapon category: Legendary Chest Distraction.

Kim’s avatar looks like it was poured, not placed, into black leather. The material shines like it’s permanently oiled up, hugging her curves with the enthusiasm of a Fortnite kid gripping their mother’s credit card.

The waist is cinched, the hips are sculpted, and the bust is so front-and-center it might as well have aim assist.

Players are already cracking jokes that Kim’s skin is going to replace the Storm as the main cause of death. You can’t hide, you can’t build, you can’t even land at Tilted without getting jump-scared by a latex-wrapped Kardashian popping out with physics Fortnite has never seen before.

And the variants? Absolutely stunning. There’s Leather Kim, who looks like she’s ready to 1v1 God. There’s Blonde Kim, who looks like she’s dropping in to host a reality show mid-gunfight.

And then there’s Winter Kim in the white fur coat, looking like she’s about to eliminate you with a glam-based emote.

Kim didn’t just join Fortnite; she became the ultimate thirst trap loadout.

If you hear players yelling “BRO I CAN’T FOCUS,” don’t blame lag.

Blame the leather. Blame the curves. Blame the bust.

The Icon skin lands this Saturday, December 13, 2025 and trust, no one playing clutch is safe from the distraction.