Kim Kardashian Flashes Plump Bottom & Ample Bosom To Set Off Holiday Season

Kim Kardashian spotlighted her “Kimsmas” campaign by revealing a white minidress with fur and satin accents.

Kim Kardashian turned heads and timelines on December 5 with a striking white minidress that doubled as a visual centerpiece for her expanding “Kimsmas” holiday campaign. The SKIMS founder shared a series of Instagram photos showing off the festive look, which fused winter whimsy with her signature high-glam aesthetic.

The standout outfit featured a plunging neckline and oversized satin bows at the shoulders and chest, while a faux fur hem added a playful seasonal twist. Kardashian paired the dress with sheer lace tights, white heels trimmed with fur and a dramatic satin headband topped with a large bow.

She captioned the post “Merry Kimsmas” with a Christmas tree and gift emoji, continuing the branding push that’s become a fixture of her December content strategy.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DR3YlAqEZf\_/?img\_index=1

This latest Instagram drop followed her debut “Kimsmas Live!” TikTok livestream on December 3: a 45-minute interactive shopping event showcasing SKIMS’ holiday collection. The broadcast marked the brand’s first foray into live social commerce.

Kardashian also launched her second SKIMS x The North Face collaboration this week, featuring winter-ready puffer jackets and technical outerwear alongside her signature shapewear.

Beyond clothing, Kardashian gave followers a glimpse into her home’s elaborate Christmas setup, which she described as “insane” in an Instagram Story. The decor featured an indoor forest theme, further cementing her all-in approach to holiday branding.

She’s also been gifting SKIMS items to friends and family as part of her seasonal marketing rollout, leveraging her personal brand to drive engagement and sales.

The timing of the minidress reveal aligns with SKIMS’ holiday sales push, as the company ramps up its seasonal offerings and celebrity tie-ins leading into the final stretch of 2025.