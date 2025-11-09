Kim Kardashian Laughs Off “All’s Fair” 0% Rotten Tomatoes Score

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian clapped back at critics of “All’s Fair” by sarcastically celebrating the show’s dismal reviews in a cheeky Instagram post.

Kim Kardashian leaned into the backlash and turned it into a punchline after her acting debut in All’s Fair was met with a flood of harsh reviews.

The Hulu and Disney+ legal drama, created by Ryan Murphy, has been widely panned by critics, with some calling it “the worst TV show of the year.” But Kardashian didn’t shy away from the criticism.

Instead, she posted a carousel of screenshots on Instagram, poking fun at the brutal feedback.

“Have you tuned in to the most critically acclaimed show of the year!?!?!? All’s Fair streaming now on @hulu and @disneyplus,” she wrote, dripping with sarcasm.

Among the posts she shared was a viewer’s scathing but oddly affectionate take:

“All’s Fair on Hulu dares to ask the question, ‘Does a show need to be good?’ and the answer is no, it doesn’t. We have legendary actresses here giving the worst performances of their careers, it takes a special kind of talent to pull that kind of inability out of them. Amazeballs.”

Another added, “Some of the worst acting I’ve ever seen in my life alongside the most predictable storylines and the most ridiculous styling. I’m obsessed and I need 14 seasons.”

The nine-episode series, which follows a high-powered all-female law firm in Los Angeles specializing in celebrity divorces, features a heavyweight cast including Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, Naomi Watts and Niecy Nash-Betts.

But even that star power couldn’t shield it from being torched by critics.

The Daily Telegraph called Murphy “the high priest of tacky, tasteless television,” adding that “this year he has outdone himself.”

The Times went further, declaring it “may be the worst TV drama ever.” The Guardian described it as “fascinatingly, existentially terrible.” All three publications gave the series zero stars out of five.

When All’s Fair premiered, it earned a rare 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes. That number has since inched up to 5%.

Despite the critical drubbing, Kardashian appears unfazed. Whether her post was defiance or just good PR, she’s clearly not letting the reviews slow her down.