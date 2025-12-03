Kim Kardashian Loves Salmon Sperm Facials

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian confirmed she received salmon DNA injections after childbirth, as part of the fish-based skincare trend.

Kim Kardashian revealed she underwent salmon sperm injections following the birth of her youngest child, adding her name to a growing list of celebrities experimenting with the eyebrow-raising skincare trend rooted in South Korean beauty science.

The reality mogul shared that she opted for the marine-based treatment as part of her post-pregnancy recovery routine. The procedure, known as polynucleotide therapy, involves injecting DNA fragments extracted from salmon t##### into the skin to encourage regeneration and improve texture.

Kim Kardashian isn’t alone in embracing the sea-sourced solution. Miley Cyrus confirmed she’s tried it too, mentioning it during a June concert.

Jennifer Aniston reportedly incorporates salmon-based serums into her daily skincare lineup and Denise Richards has also credited the fishy formula as part of her beauty upkeep.

The procedure uses a technique called micro-papules, which involves shallow injections of purified salmon DNA into facial tissue.

Each treatment consists of three sessions spaced one month apart. After each round, patients leave with a temporary bumpy texture that fades within 48 hours.

The treatment isn’t for everyone. People with seafood allergies, active acne, or autoimmune disorders are advised to skip it.

Kardashian’s latest endorsement follows her history of diving into unconventional beauty treatments, from vampire facials to cryotherapy and her influence has often helped push niche procedures into the mainstream.