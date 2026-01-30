Kim Kardashian Pics In Panties Are So Damn Hot, They Might Melt The Ice On The East Coast

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian dropped a no-caption thirst trap so hot it could’ve melted every snowflake on the East Coast this week.

Kim Kardashian turned the East Coast blizzard into a puddle after dropping a thirst trap so hot it could’ve defrosted Times Square.

She posted up in a bubblegum pink tee so tight it looked like her boobs were trying to escape. Across her chest? The words “YOU WISH” stretched out like the shirt was clinging for dear life.

The cleavage was loud. The girls were front and center and she paired the tee with a white thong barely hanging on, hips out, cheeks peeking as she stood in front of a couch.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DUG6Hd\_EqH0/?hl=en&img\_index=1

Kim didn’t crack a smile. Just body, attitude and a message that hit harder than the cold snap that iced out the East Coast earlier this week.

You know damn well, dudes and girls for that matter, were either zooming in or throwing their phones across the room.

Kim Kardashian is damn sure doing a great job selling skin – oops, Skims for Valentine’s Day this year!