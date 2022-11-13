Kim Kardashian Explains How She Used Blac Chyna To Prepare For Law School

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian explained how she totally used Blac Chyna to pass the “baby bar” examine in her quest to become a lawyer!

Kim Kardashian viewed her court case against Blac Chyna as the “best” preparation for law school.

In October 2017, Chyna – real name Angela White – filed a $100 million lawsuit against Kim and Khloé Kardashian, as well as Kris and Kylie Jenner.

She alleged they had defamed her and conspired to cancel the second season of her reality TV show “Rob & Chyna.”

The trial took place in April, and in the latest episode of the Hulu series “The Kardashians,” Kim was seen leaving a workout so she could attend the closing arguments.

“I need to be there, obviously as a defendant of the case, but also as an aspiring attorney,” she said. “I need to see the closing arguments and see how they piece it all together. This is the first real trial that I’ve seen, which is the best law school you could imagine.”

Kim passed the “baby bar” law exam on her fourth attempt last December.

“I’ve been taking notes during this trial,” the 42-year-old shared. “It was so interesting to see that you have to follow the proper process in order to get evidence submitted. It’s definitely really scary. I’ve never really been through a full trial where I’m up for something. It’s just fascinating to be living it and learning it all at the same time. There’s not a chance I’m missing this. This is what I live for.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Khloé expressed her concerns about the trial to Kris while they were on a private jet traveling to New York City for the 2022 Met Gala.

“I’m literally panicking about tomorrow,” she admitted. “Not just the Met, but the f**king verdict. The facts are the facts. The fact that we’re even in a trial blows my mind. Now, we’re just trusting 12 people who are going to decide? That’s why I’m nervous. I’m just so confused. Why is it taking so long? To me, it’s an open and shut case.”

In May, a jury found in favor of the Kardashian-Jenner family, with no damages being awarded to Chyna.