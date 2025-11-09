Kim Kardashian’s Bar Exam Struggles Continue Despite Prison Reform Success

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam and said that ChatGPT led her astray during prep as she juggled law studies.

Kim Kardashian revealed that she failed the bar exam, which kept her from obtaining her dream of becoming a lawyer.

“Well…I’m not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV,” she revealed on Instagram, referencing her new series “All’s Fair.”

“Six years into this law journey, and I’m still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up – just more studying and even more determination,” Kim Kardashian said.

Last week, she blamed artificial intelligence for throwing her off course in her latest attempt to pass the California bar exam, even as she continues to make waves in criminal justice reform.

The reality star and entrepreneur revealed that ChatGPT provided her with misleading answers during study sessions, which contributed to her challenges on the legal exam.

“I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!!” she previously posted, reflecting on her struggle with the baby bar.

Kardashian began her legal path in 2018 through California’s apprenticeship program, bypassing law school in favor of hands-on mentorship.

The First-Year Law Students’ Examination, commonly referred to as the “baby bar,” proved to be a significant hurdle. She failed it three times before finally passing in 2021.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported and encouraged me along the way so far. Failing short isn’t failure – it’s fuel. I was so close to passing the exam and that only motivated me even more. Let’s go!” she added.

Despite the academic hurdles, Kardashian’s work outside the classroom has drawn national attention.

Kardashian first stepped into the criminal justice spotlight by advocating for Alice Marie Johnson, a woman serving a life sentence for a nonviolent drug offense. Johnson was released in 2018 after Kardashian personally lobbied the White House.

Since then, the SKIMS founder has helped secure the release of more than 17 incarcerated individuals. Her efforts have expanded beyond individual cases, pushing for broader sentencing reform and rehabilitation programs.

Her legal ambitions haven’t come without criticism. Social media users have often mocked her repeated exam failures, but Kardashian has remained undeterred.

She’s spent seven years studying law, balancing her legal goals with her business empire and public image.

Kardashian has even said she would leave reality TV behind to focus on becoming a full-time attorney. That commitment has earned her praise from both political figures and criminal justice advocates.