Kim Petras Talks Collaborating With Nicki Minaj On “Alone” Single

Nicki Minaj is on a feature run at the moment. So far this year, the Hip Hop superstar showed up on songs by rappers YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Ice Spice. Minaj also teamed up with Pop performer Kim Petras.

“Alone” by Kim Petras arrived today (April 21). The German singer/songwriter recruited her Republic Records comrade Nicki Minaj to provide a verse for the Dr. Luke and Rocco Did It Again!-produced track.

Apple Music 1 host Zane Lowe spoke to Kim Petras about her latest release for New Music Daily Radio. The conversation included Petras reflecting on collaborating with Nicki Minaj for the first time.

“It doesn’t feel real still. Her singing, ‘It’s Barbie and it’s Kim Petras,’ I cried. I was on the floor and then she calls me Kim Petty in it, which all my friends are like, ‘How do we not come up with that our entire lives?'” said Petras.

The Grammy winner also expressed, “So she just changed my life in so many ways with that verse, and that verse rips. I love her and I’m so inspired by her always, it’s crazy to me. I don’t know how she does it, but she’s just the greatest ever. I’m so happy that she likes the song.”

An official music video for “Alone” appears to be on the way in the near future. Kim Petras teased the arrival of potential visuals co-starring Nicki Minaj during her interview with Zane Lowe.

“We shot the music video together and [Minaj] was like, ‘Ugh, when I heard the song, I just loved it.’ And that just made me so happy. I feel like I’ve learned so much. I feel like I love her more. When the camera’s on, it’s crazy. She just goes into full superstar,” stated Petras.

The Turn Off the Light album creator added, “Not that she’s ever not a superstar, but she just turns it on so effortlessly and it’s amazing to watch, and she was so nice to me and the dancers and everyone, and was just really inspiring to see and to watch, and she was super encouraging and we just had a blast, so it was the best thing ever.”

Kim Petras scored a huge hit in the United States last year. The “Unholy” duet with British singer Sam Smith peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The Recording Industry Association of America certified the collab as 2x-Platinum.

Nicki Minaj continues to earn Hot 100 placements. After over thirteen years as a mainstream artist, the Trinidadian-born emcee has 127 career entries on the chart. Three of those songs (“Say So,” “Trollz,” and “Super Freaky Girl”) made it to No. 1 for one week each.