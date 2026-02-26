King Harris Posts FBI Documents Alleging 50 Cent Snitched On Jimmy Henchman

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

King Harris posted FBI documents revealing 50 Cent cooperated with federal agents about Jimmy Henchman’s murder case in 2009.

King Harris dropped purported FBI documents claiming 50 Cent cooperated with federal investigators about Jimmy Henchman’s murder case.

T.I.’s son posted what appears to be an official FBI report from October 12, 2009, detailing 50 Cent’s interview with agents.

The document reveals that 50 Cent confirmed he placed an anonymous tip regarding Lowell “Lodi Mack” Fletcher’s homicide investigation.

Fif supposedly told agents he feared for his life and accused James “Jimmy Henchman” Rosemond of Fletcher’s death as retaliation for an assault on Rosemond’s son.

“After further investigation, it was discovered that the phone used to place the anonymous tip was connected to Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson…Jackson confirmed that he was the person who placed the anonymous call and that he was in fear of his life following the death of Lowell ‘Lodi Mack’ Fletcher,” the document reads.

Henchman was convicted of ordering Fletcher’s murder. He received a life sentence in 2014 for running a multi-million dollar drug trafficking ring and ordering Fletcher’s execution.

“I got 21 question but just answer this one. So who was “Lodi Mac” Yall know? Whoever he was, after he died thats when freaky cent started to fear for his life. And…. well it’s up there. Is this who called my pops a rat wit NO BLACK & WHITE WELL HERES YOURS SIR,” King Harris wrote.

This latest attack comes after weeks of tension between the Harris family and 50 Cent over a Verzuz battle. T.I. claimed 50 Cent agreed to battle him, but ultimately backed out.

The feud escalated when 50 Cent posted T.I. testifying over the death of his good friend Philant Johnson and labeled the Atlanta rapper “King Rat.”

The beef went up a notch earlier this week, after 50 Cent posted unflattering images of King’s mother, Tomeka “Tiny” Harris, sparking an all-out war of insults and T.I.’s diss track to 50 Cent, “The Right One.”

50 Cent has systematically removed Instagram posts mentioning T.I. and King Harris from his account over the last few days.