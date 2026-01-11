Kylie Jenner In Skin-Tight Latex Show Every Curve

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Kylie Jenner turned heads in a skintight red latex suit, making sure every inch of the photo screamed attention.

Kylie Jenner dropped jaws and probably broke a few thumbs scrolling through Instagram with a wild red latex look that doubled as a promo for her perfume.

The Kylie Cosmetics boss showed up in head-to-toe glossy red latex that clung to her like it was painted on. She posed against a matching red backdrop, making the whole thing feel like a full-blown ad campaign disguised as a thirst trap. And let’s be real: it worked.

COSMIC INTENSE ♥️

When creating this, I kept thinking about how to make my favorite parts of COSMIC even more irresistible. I wanted richer vanilla, more warmth, and that creamy softness that stays with you. This fragrance is the next chapter of my cosmic universe and it’s one… pic.twitter.com/kOHBeqMQwM — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) January 10, 2026

Her chest was front and center in a skin-tight, shiny fit that looked like a fresh coat of candy-apple paint. She held her perfume bottle low at her stomach, making sure your eyes did a full tour before heading back up.

Her face stayed cool, lips slightly parted, hair blown back like a wind machine was working overtime off-camera. The caption mentioned “warmth,” “softness,” and “staying power,” and this wasn’t a random post. It was a calculated move to get her perfume stuck in your brain before Valentine’s Day.

And honestly? Mission accomplished.