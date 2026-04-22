Kylie Jenner Slapped With Lawsuit For Religious & Racial Discrimination

Kylie Jenner gets hit with a discrimination lawsuit from her former housekeeper over alleged harassment based on religion and national origin.

Kylie Jenner is facing a discrimination lawsuit from a former housekeeper who alleges she endured months of racial and religious harassment at the mogul’s Hidden Hills residence.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Angelica Vasquez claims she started working for Jenner in September 2024 and was subjected to severe mistreatment by household staff members, including a supervisor named Patsy and another employee named Elsi.

Vasquez, who is Salvadoran and Catholic, alleges she was repeatedly told that “Catholics are horrible people” and faced constant mockery about her immigration status and national origin.

She claims coworkers made derogatory comments suggesting people of her background should be deported from America.

The harassment allegedly escalated to physical intimidation, with Vasquez stating that a supervisor threw hangers at her during a reprimand after she complained about the treatment.

Beyond the verbal abuse, Vasquez says she was deliberately assigned the most difficult tasks, excluded from the housekeeping team, and subjected to routine humiliation in front of other staff members.

She describes being snapped at and shouted at regularly throughout her employment.

The working conditions allegedly caused her to develop anxiety and symptoms consistent with post-traumatic stress disorder, which only intensified the bullying she faced.

Vasquez eventually resigned in August 2025 after her complaints about the mistreatment went unaddressed by management.

She’s now seeking damages for unpaid wages, emotional distress, and punitive damages against Jenner and her household management companies.

According to TMZ, sources close to Jenner’s household claim Vasquez was a junior employee with attendance issues and other workplace concerns, though the lawsuit focuses primarily on allegations against her supervisors and Jenner’s failure to address complaints.

The legal filing indicates that, while Jenner is listed as a defendant, the allegations are directed more toward her staff’s conduct and her household’s response to Vasquez’s complaints than toward direct actions by the billionaire herself.

Vasquez is seeking compensation for the alleged violations of California employment law and discrimination statutes.