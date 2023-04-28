Latto Addresses Getting Cosmetic Surgery

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The “Big Energy” hitmaker offers advice to other women.

The latest episode of Latto’s 777 Radio on Apple Music features the Atlanta-bred rapper’s sister, Brooklyn Nikole.

Latto and Brooklyn Nikole discussed the 2023 Coachella Festival, their parents, and other personal topics on 777 Radio. For example, at one point, Latto talked about getting plastic surgery.

“You know, I got a little work done on my body,” admitted Latto during the conversation with her sibling. Brooklyn Nikole responded, “A lot of people don’t even know that because you just look so good.”

Latto then told Brooklyn, “Because a b#### be looking natural. Because this one thing about it, if you going to do it, do it right. I’m going to do it right. I did it right. For a girl who has little tweaky tweaks, I be on your case about not touching nothing.”

In addition, Latto addressed dealing with body image concerns and self-esteem. The 24-year-old 777 album creator also offered advice to any female listeners considering cosmetic medical procedures.

“I’m telling you to all the young girls listening, all the women listening right now. I’m telling you from someone who’s been there, done it, find peace within your natural state,” stated Latto.

The RCA recording artist continued, “Because you’re going to find a flaw and another flaw and another flaw and another flaw. Surgery, any of that stuff, is not a permanent fix.”

Latto admitted fame played a role in choosing to alter her body. The “Big Energy” hitmaker also spoke about the conflicting negative comments people made about her looks over the years.

“When I didn’t have my surgery, they’re like, ‘Oh, she shaped like her white side.’ What the f### does that even mean? For real, what does that even mean?” asked Latto.

She added, “And then when I got the surgery, it’s, ‘Oh she’s botched. Oh, it’s too heavy. It ages her.’ You’re never going to win. So just find peace within yourself, whatever you want to do, do that.”