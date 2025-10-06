Latto Addresses Possibility Of Rekindling With Nicki Minaj

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Latto opened up about her feud with Nicki Minaj on live TV and said she’s willing to make peace if the opportunity comes.

Latto addressed her long-running feud with Nicki Minaj and her recent reconciliation with Ice Spice during a lighthearted moment on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” Sunday night (October 5).

Appearing alongside Gizelle Bryant, the Atlanta rapper was hit with what Cohen called “the number one question” circulating online.

“Love seeing you and Ice Spice make peace. How did it happen, and will you be able to work things out with Nicki Minaj, too?” Cohen asked.

Latto laughed before diving into her answer.

“Okay, one at a time. First one, girls, you know we just… her team reached out to my team… we figured it out. At first, I was like mmh, but then I was like hmm,” she said, describing how the Ice Spice truce came together.

When it came to the possibility of ending her tension with Minaj, Latto didn’t shut the door.

“Yeah, I’m open to you know, rekindling with anybody,” she said.

Cohen followed up with a nudge, “Okay, you and Nicki… You gonna be back with Gizelle’s friend, Nicki?”

Bryant quickly added, “Yes, we love Nicki. We do.”

Latto replied simply, “I did, too.”

The Nicki Minaj-Latto feud erupted in October 2022 after Minaj publicly criticized the Recording Academy for moving her hit “Super Freaky Girl” out of the rap category while allowing Latto’s “Big Energy” to remain.

The disagreement spiraled into a heated exchange on social media, including leaked private messages and public jabs.