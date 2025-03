Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Notorious B.I.G. was killed on March 9, 1997, making Sunday (March 9) the 28th anniversary of his death. Lil Cease, a former member of Junior M.A.F.I.A., shared a few photos of his fallen Hip-Hop brethren to Instagram and vowed to continue carrying on his legacy.

“March 9th (1997),” he wrote in the caption. “28 Years Later And Still Repping You. AND I FOREVER WILL!! R.I.P. POPPA We Love You & Miss You Big!!”

The Notorious B.I.G. (real name Christopher Wallace) was tragically murdered in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles at the age of 24. After attending a party following the Soul Train Music Awards, Biggie was traveling in the front passenger seat of a GMC Suburban with his entourage when their vehicle stopped at a red light near the Petersen Automotive Museum.

A dark Chevrolet Impala pulled up alongside them, and the driver fired multiple shots into Biggie’s vehicle. Four bullets struck him, and despite being rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, he was pronounced dead at 1:15 a.m. local time.

The murder shocked the music world and intensified the already fraught East Coast–West Coast Hip-Hop rivalry, which had also claimed the life of Tupac Shakur just six months earlier.

The investigation into Biggie’s murder has remained one of the most infamous unsolved cases in modern history. Various theories have emerged over the years, including allegations that Suge Knight, co-founder of Death Row Records, orchestrated the killing as revenge for Shakur’s death.

Some accounts suggest that Knight hired Wardell “Poochie” Fouse to carry out the hit while working through intermediaries from jail. Other theories implicate Amir Muhammad, allegedly working with corrupt LAPD officers. Despite these claims and extensive investigations, no one has ever been formally charged for Biggie’s murder. The case remains open, leaving fans and family members without closure while fueling ongoing speculation about corruption and conspiracy within law enforcement.

The anniversary follows the recent death of Biggie’s mother, Voletta Wallace. The Monroe County Coroner Thomas Yanac confirmed Wallace died February 21 in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, where she was in hospice care. Her cause of death is believed to be natural. Wallace was 78.