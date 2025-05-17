EXCLUSIVE: Lil Durk Granted Third Chance At Freedom

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Durk will appear before a federal judge in California on June 2, 2025, for a third attempt to secure bond in his murder-for-hire case.

Lil Durk secured a new opportunity to argue for his release in his ongoing federal murder-for-hire case.

The Chicago rapper, whose legal name is Durk Banks, will now present his case before Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald of the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

The move comes after Magistrate Judge Patricia Donahue denied his previous bond request on Wednesday (May 8), citing concerns over public safety and his alleged involvement in violent activity.

Durk’s attorney, Christy O’Connor, filed an “Application for Review or Reconsideration of Order Setting Conditions of Release or Detention” on Tuesday (May 14), challenging the magistrate’s decision and requesting a hearing before a district judge, who holds broader authority to reverse earlier rulings.

LIL Durk has remained behind bars since October 2024, facing serious federal charges linked to an alleged murder-for-hire plot.

Prosecutors allege he funded a targeted shooting in August 2022 that resulted in the death of Lul Pab, a relative of rapper Quando Rondo. Authorities believe the ambush was in retaliation for the 2020 killing of King Von.

During the May 8 hearing, Durk’s legal team proposed a revised bond package exceeding $2 million.

The offer included $900,000 in real estate assets, $1 million in cash from Alamo Records and $150,000 from a business associate. Additional conditions included around-the-clock private security, GPS monitoring and strict court supervision.

Despite the extensive proposal, Judge Donahue denied the request, pointing to Durk’s alleged international travel plans following the arrests of his co-defendants and his potential threat to the community.

This marks Durk’s third attempt to secure bond. His initial request, filed in December 2024, was also denied.

Durk has pleaded not guilty to the charges. If convicted, he faces life imprisonment or the death penalty.

His hearing before Judge Fitzgerald is scheduled for Monday, June 2, 2025.