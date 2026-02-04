Lil Jon’s Son Vanishes, Police Issue Missing Persons Alert

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Jon faces every parent’s worst nightmare right now. His son, DJ Young Slade, vanished from his Milton, Georgia, home on Monday morning.

The Milton Police Department put out a missing persons alert on Tuesday for 28-year-old Nathan Murray Smith. That’s Young Slade’s real name. Police say he ran out of his house on foot around 6 A.M. and hasn’t been seen since.

The details paint a scary picture. Smith left without his phone, possibly without clothes, and carrying no personal belongings. Police describe him as 5’9″, 150 pounds with short black hair and a lip tattoo on his right collarbone.

Authorities stress Smith may be disoriented and could need help. That’s the kind of language that makes families hold their breath.

According to Rough Draft Atlanta, police were spotted searching Mayfield Lake, which sits right along Baldwin Drive, where Smith lives. The lake search suggests they’re covering all possibilities in this case.

Young Slade has been working to follow his Grammy-winning father’s path in music. That father-son bond makes this situation even more heartbreaking.

Smith’s disappearance has all the signs of someone in crisis. Running out without belongings, possibly without clothes, in February weather creates serious concerns.

Milton sits in Georgia’s Fulton County, known for its affluent neighborhoods and family communities. It’s not the kind of place where people just vanish without explanation.

The timing adds another layer of worry. Early morning departures often signal mental health emergencies or other serious situations requiring immediate help.

Police haven’t released details about what led to Smith leaving his home. They’re focusing on finding him safely and getting him the help he might need.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Milton Police Department immediately. Even small details could make the difference in bringing Young Slade home safely.