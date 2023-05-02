Lil Nas X Reacts To Mixed Reviews For Met Gala Outfit

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The “Old Town Road” performer goes near-nude for the event.

The 2023 Met Gala took place last night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Georgia-raised rapper Lil Nas X was among the attendees at the fundraising gala.

“Fashion’s Biggest Night” always provides celebrities and their stylists the chance to show off new looks. Lil Nas X generated a lot of discussion by arriving at the event wearing metallic paint, crystals, a mask, and a silver thong.

Some social media users praised Lil Nas X for embodying a cat as a tribute to the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. This year’s Met Gala featured the theme: “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

Lil Nas X also garnered negative reactions for his full-body transformation and Dior Men undergarments. Walking the red carpet with a painted bare behind led to online critics blasting the 24-year-old entertainer.

Memes makers had a field day with the “Old Town Road” hitmaker by comparing him to troll dolls and more. LNX took to Twitter to respond to the criticisms of his Met Gala attire by Pat McGrath. He tweeted, “Maybe it’ll grow on y’all [I don’t know] 😂.”

Numerous celebs attended the 2023 Met Gala. In addition to Lil Nas X, the guest list included Diddy, Yung Miami, Doja Cat, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Cardi B, Lizzo, Teyana Taylor, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Burna Boy, and others.