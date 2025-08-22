Lil Nas X Stuck In Jail After Prancing Hollywood Street In Underwear

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Nas X landed himself in jail after parading through LA in his underwear and allegedly punching a cop during a wild early-morning run-in.

Lil Nas X found himself locked up this weekend after wildin’ out on the streets of LA in nothing but his drawers and some cowboy boots.

Cops say they rolled up on the rapper around sunrise on August 21 after folks started calling about a dude strutting down Ventura Boulevard half-naked rocking only underwear and boots.

But things didn’t stay cute for long. LAPD says when they pulled up, Nas didn’t chill.

According to officers, he came at them swinging and clocked one in the face not once, but twice.

That move earned him a ride straight to the hospital for a check-up and possible overdose treatment before he got hauled to Van Nuys Jail.

He ended up getting slapped with a misdemeanor battery charge for allegedly attacking the officer. Cops booked him around 11:22 a.m. and he’s still sitting behind bars with no bail set.

No word yet from his team. They’ve been silent since the whole thing popped off and haven’t dropped a statement or even a tweet.

As of August 22, the “Old Town Road” hitmaker is still locked up waiting to see what happens next.

The arrest, the hospital pit stop, the no-bail situation — it’s all stacking up to a rough weekend for the chart-topper who’s usually more at home on red carpets than jail floors.