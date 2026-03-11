Lil Poppa Supporters Urge Jacksonville Leaders To Create Official Day

Lil Poppa’s supporters mobilize Jacksonville officials to declare March 18th as an official day honoring the late rapper.

One month after Lil Poppa’s death on February 18, 2026, supporters are urging city officials to recognize March 18 as an official day to celebrate his legacy.

The campaign reflects the profound impact the 25-year-old artist maintained within Jacksonville’s East Side, where his music resonated with thousands of listeners navigating similar struggles.

Family members, including cousin Irma Mitchell, have been vocal about the initiative and have requested that city leadership formalize the recognition with an official proclamation.

The movement gained momentum following Lil Poppa’s funeral service on March 7 at Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church, where hundreds gathered to pay respects.

The turnout demonstrated the breadth of his influence across generations and neighborhoods.

Beyond honoring his artistic contributions, the campaign emphasizes mental health awareness, a critical issue that resonates throughout the community.

Supporters view the declaration as an opportunity to spark conversations about suicide prevention and emotional wellness among young people.

City officials have begun working on the proclamation, signaling receptiveness to the community’s request.

The timing of March 18 holds symbolic weight, marking exactly one month after his passing.

This date provides an annual moment for reflection and remembrance, allowing the city to acknowledge both his artistic achievements and the broader mental health conversation his story has catalyzed.