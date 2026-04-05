Lil Poppa’s Family Launches Public Search For Late Rapper’s Jewelry

Lil Poppa’s sister is demanding answers after his Goyard bag and jewelry vanished from an Atlanta hotel parking lot the day he died.

Lil Poppa’s sister is making a direct appeal to the public after valuable belongings vanished from an Atlanta hotel parking lot on the day he died.

Orieon took to Instagram to reveal that her brother’s jewelry and Goyard bag disappeared from the Hilton off 285 and Virginia Avenue, and the family’s been hitting dead ends ever since.

They’ve reached out to South Metro Towing and Hapeville Police, but nobody’s giving them straight answers about what happened to his stuff.

The 25-year-old Jacksonville rapper died by suicide in February after a single-car accident, and the circumstances surrounding that day remain murky for his loved ones.

What makes this situation even more frustrating is that the family’s been left in the dark about basic details.

Orieon’s post made it clear they’re not looking for sympathy, just accountability and information. She emphasized that even the smallest detail could matter, and she’s asking anyone who knows anything to step forward.

Lil Poppa had been signed to Yo Gotti’s CMG label since 2022, and he’d built a solid catalog of music before his death. The “Love & War” artist collaborated with Gotti on the track “H Spot,” and he was making real moves in the industry.

Rick Ross had deep respect for him due to his relationship with the MMG boss’s daughter, Toie Roberts and may have been planning something major before everything fell apart.

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