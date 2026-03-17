Lil Wayne Adds 2 Chainz And The Game To Extended “Carter” Tour

Lil Wayne’s extending his Carter celebration with 28 new tour dates across North America, featuring 2 Chainz and The Game.

Lil Wayne just locked in 28 new dates for his 2026 tour, celebrating over two decades of the Carter album series.

The rap legend is extending his celebration across North America with stops in major markets and secondary cities that got left out the first time around.

The tour kicks off on June 30 in Bangor, Maine, and wraps on October 23 in Knoxville, Tennessee. 2 Chainz is joining as a special guest on most dates, with The Game supporting select shows.

This is the second leg of the Carter celebration, which already had massive success in 2025, with sellouts at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Crypto.com Arena in LA, and Madison Square Garden in New York.

The tour hits Chicago, Denver, Nashville, Long Beach and more. But Wayne’s also bringing the celebration to places like Des Moines, Lexington, Grand Rapids, Charleston and Fresno.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 20, at 10 A.M. through Ticketmaster.

The Carter series changed Hip-Hop forever. Six albums spanning over 20 years, each one delivering hits that defined entire eras.

From “Tha Block Is Hot” to “Tha Carter VI,” Wayne’s catalog keeps hitting different across generations.

Young Money Entertainment’s whole roster, including Nicki Minaj and Drake, exists because of what he built.

His influence on the sound and style of modern rap is undeniable.

Tue Jun 30 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater*

Thu Jul 2 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Albany Med Health System at S###*

Fri Jul 3 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion*

Thu Jul 16 – Des Moines, IA – Casey’s Center

Fri Jul 17 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island*

Sat Jul 18 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater*

Thu Jul 23 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena*

Fri Jul 24 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre*

Sat Jul 25 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater*

Thu Jul 30 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater*

Fri Jul 31 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord^*

Sat Aug 1 – Long Beach, CA – Long Beach Amphitheater^*

Fri Aug 14 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Sat Aug 15 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

Sun Aug 16 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Thu Aug 27 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena*

Fri Aug 28 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center^

Sat Aug 29 – Denver, CO – JUNKYARD

Thu Sep 10 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater*

Fri Sep 11 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion*

Fri Sep 18 – University Park, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

Sat Sep 19 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena=

Thu Sep 24 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena*

Fri Sep 25 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena*

Sat Sep 26 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek*

Fri Oct 16 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum

Sat Oct 17 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Thu Oct 22 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center

Thu Oct 23 – Knoxville, TN – Food City Center