Lil Wayne Declares Nicki Minaj Greatest Female Rapper Of All Time 

Nicki Minaj is the greatest female rapper to ever do it, says Lil Wayne claiming every other woman in rap comes after her.

Lil Wayne is giving Nicki Minaj her flowers in a major way.

According to the Young Money Entertainment founder, there is no greater female rapper to ever touch a mic than Nicki Minaj.

Weezy made his comments during a discussion on the All The Smoke podcast. The Hosts asked Lil Wayne where he ranks Nicki Minaj in the all-time female rappers’ list.

“All time female?” he replied. “I don’t want to hurt nobodies’ feelings but boy. Ain’t nobody f###### with Nicki. They come after.”

Nicki Minaj showed love in return, reposting the clip on social media Sunday night (Jun. 11).

“I’ll give u a dollar if you can find a lie‼️‼️‼️‼️,” she penned in the caption. “When the greatest rapper of all time believed & still believes in you. 🥹♥️”

The “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” hitmaker then paid tribute to Lil Wayne, thanking him for always being there for her. She also shouted out Young Money president Mack Maine.

“I sure did lean on your confidence & u sure were ALWAYS there,” she continued. “Til this day- when I send you smthng you send a verse bakk. @liltunechi ♥️ we love you so much. We thank you so much. Long live the BAR! 📈 Bar for Bar. 📝 ✍🏽 No pun intended 🫡 #MulaBaaabay!!! @mackmaine4president”

In an interview last year, Lil Wayne explained why he works with artists like his Young Money signings, Nicki Minaj and Drake.

“I work profusely. It’s unhealthy how I work. I look for drive… With Nicki, what she genuinely always had, she forgets she’s a woman and Nicki. You forget it at a certain point in her raps,” he shared. “Drake, it was, I had to make him sing. He thought that it would take away from him as a rapper. Even though he didn’t want to, that’s genuine, and you can’t break that.”