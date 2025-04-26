Lizzo Says Quitting One Daily Habit Changed Everything

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lizzo revealed during a TikTok Live that cutting coffee and focusing on a calorie deficit helped her manage anxiety and improve her physical health.

Lizzo opened up about her wellness journey and mental health reset during a TikTok Live, sharing how ditching coffee and adopting a calorie deficit helped her shed weight and find balance.

The 36-year-old artist said she previously drank “two to three” sugary Starbucks drinks daily but gave up caffeine to “regulate my nervous system.” She explained, “I’ve been working to get my anxiety under control for years.”

The “Good as Hell” singer said she still enjoys sweets but in moderation.

“I do something sweet. It’s gotta be with some sort of like carb. I’ll have like almond butter and toast. So, everybody’s body is different. Find out what works for you,” she said. “What works across the board, science-wise, is calories in versus calories out.”

Lizzo said she decided to focus on a calorie deficit after recognizing her tendency to binge eat. “I had to start applying a calorie deficit, because I was prone to binging,” she said.

She also described how she used to rely on food and alcohol to cope with emotional stress.

“I loved to distract myself with food. I loved to distract myself with drinking. I loved to distract myself with problems that I would create. I would love to do that. And I stopped doing that,” she said. “And I just focused on me.”

In addition to changing her eating habits, Lizzo said she turned to meditation and intentional solitude to help calm her mind.

“I meditated. I calmed myself down. And I isolated a little bit, but not like made myself lonely, not the way I used to when I was depressed. I isolated myself in a mindful way where I had no distractions.”